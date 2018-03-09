County clerk warns of “property deed scam” in Erie County

(WIVB) – Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns is warning homeowners to be aware of a property deed “scam” taking place in Erie County.

An Albany-based company has been soliciting homeowners in WNY ho recently have completed real estate transactions, asking them to pay $87 for records which contain public information about the property.

Deeds for every parcel of land in Erie County are recorded and kept on permanent record at the Erie County Clerk’s Office, Kearns said.

“The original deed is returned to the property owner or their attorney after closing at no additional charge and if you ever need another copy, you can request one from my office for $5,”

Kearns also warned that the assessment profile the company is trying to sell includes information that the homeowner doesn’t need, and that could be obtained for free from the County Real Property Tax Division or the town or city hall.
Currently there is no law against companies selling you your own information, or a limit on what they can charge. Kearns says the best way to protect yourself is to stay vigilant and informed.
“I want the residents of Erie County to be aware that the entities marketing such requests are not related to the County Clerk’s Office or any other department inside Erie County government,” Kearns said. 
If you receive anything in the mail about your property records that seems questionable, Kearns asks you to call his office at 716-858-8866.
Property owners in Erie County may request a copy of their property deed by mail; include name, property address, and phone number, along with a self-addressed stamped envelope, and a check or money order made payable to the Erie County Clerk for $5. A  deed request form is available on the Clerk’s website at www.erie.gov/clerk/deedrequest.

