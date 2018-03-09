County clerk warns of “property deed scam” in Erie County

(WIVB) – Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns is warning homeowners to be aware of a property deed “scam” taking place in Erie County.

An Albany-based company has been soliciting homeowners in WNY ho recently have completed real estate transactions, asking them to pay $87 for records which contain public information about the property.

Deeds for every parcel of land in Erie County are recorded and kept on permanent record at the Erie County Clerk’s Office, Kearns said.

“The original deed is returned to the property owner or their attorney after closing at no additional charge and if you ever need another copy, you can request one from my office for $5,”

Currently there is no law against companies selling you your own information, or a limit on what they can charge. Kearns says the best way to protect yourself is to stay vigilant and informed.