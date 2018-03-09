Dierks Bentley coming to Darien Lake in August

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Country star Dierks Bentley is coming back to western New York.

The musician will perform at Darien Lake on August 4 as part of the Mountain High Tour.

The summer concert will also feature Brothers Osborne and Lanco.

Tickets go on sale March 16 at 10 a.m. Those interested in buying tickets can get them by going to LiveNation.com or calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

Prices have not been announced.

Every paid concert ticket gets the buyer into Darien Lake Theme Park for free on the day of the concert.