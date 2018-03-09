Grand jury drops charges against ‘School Shooter’ rapper

GREECE, NY (WROC) – The man who was arrested after filming a rap video, titled “School Shooter,” at school locations in Greece was not indicted by a grand jury.

Randy Ross’s attorney tells News 8 the grand jury returned a no-bill against his client.

Late last month, Ross was charged with making a terroristic threat after posting the “School Shooter” video on YouTube.

The video was shot outside locations in the Greece school district including Greece Arcadia High School.

While no clear threat is made against any school, Ross is seen approaching school buildings and pulling on the doors. The lyrics of the song also read: “I lay ’em down like a school shooter.” The video was posted in the days following the shooting in Parkland.

The arrest raised questions among some if the song was protected under the First Amendment.

“Songs, generally, are protected,” attorney Larry Kasperek told us following Ross’ arrest. “Songs are a basis of communication. He’s trying to communicate an idea.”

Since his arrest, Ross’ music video has garnered 27,000 views.

Statement from Greece Police Chief Pat Phelan

“We recently learned the case against Randy Ross resulted in a ‘No-Bill’ vote by a Monroe County Grand Jury. While we are disappointed and disagree with that decision, we also respect the legal process that led to that result. We believe it was a proper charge and stand by our decision to make the arrest in this case.

We will not have any further statement on this matter and refer any additional inquiries regarding the case and/or grand jury to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.”