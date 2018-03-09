Harris dominates as Bulls advance to MAC title game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the second straight game in the MAC Tournament Jeremy Harris put on a shooting clinic.

The junior transfer went 5-of-6 from beyond the arc and scored 22 points to power UB back into the conference championship with a 78-61 victory.

The Bulls will face the winner of No. 2 Toledo and No. 3 Eastern Michigan.

Harris scored 13 in the first half and was perfect from beyond the arc as UB opened up a 39-29 lead at the break.

Buffalo would open up a 15-point lead midway through the second stanza before Kent State closed to within 56-46 with back-to-back 3-pointers mid-way through.

But, Harris answers and Jayvon Graves answered the bell each hitting 3s of their own, as the Bulls used a 12-2 run to re-extend their lead out to 21.

Graves turned in quite the performance as well. The freshman provided energy on both ends of the floor with eight points and three blocks.

Saturday will mark the third time in four years the Bulls will have advanced to the conference title game and second time with Oats, who signed a five-year extension on Thursday.