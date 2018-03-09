High sugar prices threatening Akron business

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ford Gum and Machine Company is calling for a major change to federal policy. The CEO of the Akron-based company, which employs about 150 people, says gumball production is down about 30 percent over the past five years. Now, they’re turning to Washington for help.

The company, which has been in Western New York since 1913, relies on sugar to produce its product. Officials say right now, American companies face a disadvantage when it comes to gum production, because sugar is too expensive.

“Because we have some branded product that people are willing to pay a little more for, that’s what has allowed us to stay alive,” said company CEO George Stege.

Ford Gum manufactures Big League Chew.

On Friday, Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican, visited the factory in support of the company. He’s leading a charge that Stege hopes will lead to a drop in sugar prices.

The issue, Collins says, is that the U.S. sugar program limits how much sugar can be imported into the country.

“If you put a quota on how much can come in from Mexico or other places, that gives U.S. producers the ability to charge an exorbitant price because of the supply-and-demand curve,” Collins said.

To illustrate the difference in pricing, Stege referred to the Wall Street Journal.

“You will see that the price for sugar in the world is around 13 cents per pound,” he said. “The price for sugar in the United States is about 26 cents per pound.”

Now, Collins is pushing the Sugar Policy Modernization Act in the House of Representatives.

But sugar farmers in the United States point out that bill would eliminate loans they rely on to stay competitive. They also say sugar prices are actually lower now than they were in 1980.

“Meanwhile, the cost of production for us has gone up,” explained Phillip Hayes, spokesperson for the American Sugar Alliance. “That’s created a real economic squeeze on us sugar producers. This bill is looking to flood the market with subsidized sugar.

“We think here in the United States, we need to be supportive of domestic manufacturing.”

“No one should be afraid of competition,” Collins responded. “Fair trade means you have to play by the same rules.”

Collins is also hopeful that sugar reform can be achieved through the Farm Bill, which is up for re-authorization in 2018.