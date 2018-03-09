Increased security presence at Lockport school on Friday

Related Coverage Lockport police determine threats against school not credible

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lockport City School District received an anonymous report of an “unsubstantiated concern” related to North Park Junior High School on Thursday afternoon.

An increased security presence was at the school on Friday morning, just as a precautionary measure.

“We are asking all parents to be extra vigilant with regard to their children’s social media accounts, behavior, and any concerns children may bring forward,” the school district wrote in a statement.

On Wednesday night, threats against Lockport High School were posted on Instagram. Police say those threats were determined to not be credible.

Anyone with credible information regarding school concerns can call Lockport police at (716) 433-7700 or the school district.