HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (18 NEWS) – The victim of Thursday’s fatal accident involving an SUV and a school bus on State Route 13, in the Town of Veteran, has been named.

It’s alleged that the SUV, operated by 88-year-old Josephine Roemmelt, of Horseheads, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the Southbound school bus.

Roemmelt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the school bus, Karen Vandinther, was the only occupant on the bus and was uninjured.