Mark Hamill receives star on Hollywood walk of fame

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Hundreds of fans camped out in the chilly early morning hours Thursday for the chance to watch “Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he didn’t disappoint.

Hamill, 66, was joined by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and co-star Harrison Ford when he received the 2,630th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It’s not located in a galaxy far, far away, but instead, in front of the El Capitan Theater.

“It’s crazy,” Hamill told KCAL9 after receiving the star. “I mean, I always say, is that an administrative error? Maybe they’re looking for Mark Harmon, or Jon Hamm, or even Scott Hamilton. But what a thrill. It’s totally unexpected. It’s not a dream come true, because I was never foolish enough to dream something like that would be possible, but yet here I am.”

“Mark is a friend that I don’t see very often,” Ford said. “Our lives have diverged to a certain extent but I am very pleased for him. He has been the master of his own experience, his own life. And he is as he always was — a quiet, sincere, honest person. He’s not a grandstander and I think he has found comfort and utility and control of his destiny, and I’m happy for you pal.”

While accepting the honor, Hamill told the cheering crowd, “Words truly fail me. It’s hard to convey my gratitude, my joy, the exhilaration of being recognized this way.”

“You are with me through thick and thin and the highs and the lows and everywhere in between,” Hamill said. “If it weren’t for the public, I’d be nowhere. From Jedi to Joker and back again, it’s been a fantastic ride. Thank you so much, and may the force be with each and every one of you.”

He also joked, “I haven’t been this speechless since `Force Awakens,”‘ referencing the “Star Wars” sequel in which he briefly appeared but did not speak.

Hamill hailed Lucas, noting if it “weren’t for the genius of George Lucas, I wouldn’t be standing here today.” He also said he knew while working with Ford that he was in the “presence of greatness,” and that Ford was “one of the best actors in film history.”

Fans began camping out at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

“It’s a long time. And it’s cold. But we don’t care — we’re here for Mark Hamill,” fan Luis Kezzer said.

The Oakland native was discovered in a workshop musical comedy called Anthems before he became a theatre arts major at Los Angeles City College. He worked on several TV shows and movies, including the soap opera “General Hospital” and the comedy “The Texas Wheelers.”

He’s best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, the first of which happened to be his first feature film. He has since returned to the role in the latest installments of the franchise, “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi.”

He has also starred in movies like “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” and “Kingsman: The Secret Service.”

Hamill has also been a prolific presence on Broadway, with credits including “The Elephant Man,” and “Amadeus,” and works frequently as a voice-over artist, lending his voice to characters like the Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series.”