Niagara County Jail offering treatment for opioid-addicted inmates

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is trying something new to help inmates battling opioid addiction.

Inmates will be given access to treatment behind bars.

The program kicked off a couple months ago with the help of a federal grant. It will offer addicted inmates a chance to work on their sobriety through group and one-on-one therapy.

Experts say programs like this can help increase success after they’re released from jail.

Niagara County Director of Mental Health Laura Kelemen says “‘If you take individuals who are trying to stay sober, who are trying to develop coping skills to not use in the future, and you house them with other people who have that as their same goal, they help each other get to their goals.”

Eligible inmates will also have access to Vivitrol upon their release from jail. It is a drug that helps stop cravings for opiates.