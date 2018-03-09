Niagara County Jail offering treatment for opioid-addicted inmates

News 4 Staff Published:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is trying something new to help inmates battling opioid addiction.

Inmates will be given access to treatment behind bars.

The program kicked off a couple months ago with the help of a federal grant. It will offer addicted inmates a chance to work on their sobriety through group and one-on-one therapy.

Experts say programs like this can help increase success after they’re released from jail.

Niagara County Director of Mental Health Laura Kelemen says “‘If you take individuals who are trying to stay sober, who are trying to develop coping skills to not use in the future, and you house them with other people who have that as their same goal, they help each other get to their goals.”

Eligible inmates will also have access to Vivitrol upon their release from jail. It is a drug that helps stop cravings for opiates.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s