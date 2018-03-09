Officials: Student accidentally shoots self at Lexington, Kentucky high school

CBS NEWS Published:

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Authorities say a student accidentally shot himself Friday morning at a high school in Kentucky.

A statement from Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall says it happened at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington.

No one else was injured, and Lexington Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said police were informed that the student was was hospitalized with an injury that is not thought to be life-threatening.

A student who was in a classroom at the same time the gunshot occurred told CBS affiliate WLKY another student was playing with the gun before it accidentally fired. The student playing with the gun suffered a hand injury, the witness told the station.

Deffendall said the student will face charges of possessing a weapon on school property and wanton endangerment.

She said the school is not in lockdown because the threat has been removed.

The incident comes two days after a 17-year-old aspiring nurse was shot dead in an apparent gun accident at Huffman High School in Birmingham, Ala. A person of interest is in custody in that case.

