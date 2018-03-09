Owners of rare bird sanctuary struggling to repair damage from snow storm

DELEVAN, N.Y.–

The owners of Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary in Cattaraugus County are still picking up the pieces after last week’s snow storm. It seriously damaged the property, leaving an estimated $100,000 of damage. Heavy snow destroyed several acres of fencing.

The owners said the insurance company will not cover the cost of the repairs. They estimate they lost as many as 50 birds and many birds also lost their eggs in the snow.

The sanctuary is home to 700 rare birds, many of which are endangered.

“I collected some of the eggs in Alaska. I went up there four times and collected them on the tundra and brought them back,” Rosemary Miner, said.

Rosemary and her husband Milton have been raising birds since 1983. They say it took years to build the sanctuary up to what it was, but weather took some of that away in just one night.

“We could hear the cables snap and the nets started ripping the trees started coming down,” Miner said.

It left the birds partially exposed, and Miner said some of them got away.

Now netting needs to be replaced, trees need to be cleared and the birds need their space to be able to nest again.

“The main thing is we have to keep the birds secured so that they can’t get out,” Miner said.

It’s not the first time weather damaged the property. News 4 was there in August 2009, as the Miners worked to rebuild from serious flooding.

“I don’t know what we did wrong in this world for these horrible things to keep happening to us,” Miner said.

Volunteers helped them then. They were able to restore the property in a month, but Miner fears this time will take much longer.

“We’ll get through it. We have to. There’s hardly anywhere else in the world for these birds to go.”

The Miners ordered new netting that’s supposed to be delivered by the end of the week. They’re hoping volunteers will help them put it up Saturday.