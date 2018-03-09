Report: Bills trade Tyrod Taylor to Browns

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – The Bills have traded quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In the deal, the Bills receive the Browns 65th overall pick in this year’s draft. The Bills now have six picks in the first three rounds of the draft – Nos. 21, 22, 53, 56, 65, and 96. The stockpile of picks gives Buffalo all the ammunition they would need to trade up in the draft to selected a QB, if they choose to do so.

By making the deal now the Bills avoid paying Taylor’s $6 million roster bonus that would kick in on March 16th. The trade also opens up some cap space for the Bills, clearing $10.44 million. The move will give them around $34M in cap room.

Taylor, the Bills starter since 2015, compiled a 23-20 record in 43 starts. The only quarterback left Buffalo’s roster is 2017 fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman.

The trade won’t be official until the NFL’s new league year begins on Wednesday.