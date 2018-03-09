Report: Bills trade Tyrod Taylor to Browns

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – The Bills have traded quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In the deal, the Bills receive the Browns 65th overall pick in this year’s draft. The Bills now have six picks in the first three rounds of the draft – Nos. 21, 22, 53, 56, 65, and 96. The stockpile of picks gives Buffalo all the ammunition they would need to trade up in the draft to selected a QB, if they choose to do so.

By making the deal now the Bills avoid paying Taylor’s $6 million roster bonus that would kick in on March 16th. The trade also opens up some cap space for the Bills, clearing $10.44 million. The move will give them around $34M in cap room.

Taylor, the Bills starter since 2015, compiled a 23-20 record in 43 starts. The only quarterback left Buffalo’s roster is 2017 fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman.

The trade won’t be official until the NFL’s new league year begins on Wednesday.

 

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s