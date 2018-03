Related Coverage Former Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputy charged with murder

PERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The retired Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputy who was charged with second degree murder this week has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Joseph Mlyniec, 60, of Route 246 in Perry, had been scheduled to appear in Warsaw Justice Court on March 12. A new date has been set for May 21.

The case will be presented to the Wyoming County Grand Jury before the hearing.

Mlyniec continues to be held without bail.