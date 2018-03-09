Sabres top Sens 4-3 in shootout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Jacob Josefson scored the game-winner in a shootout to lead the Sabres to a 4-3 win over Ottawa. It was a nice bounce back win following Wednesday’s ugly 5-1 loss at home to Calgary.

The Sabres trailed 3-2 early in the 3rd period but Ryan O’Reilly fed Scott Wilson in front of the net to even the score at 3-3. The Senators had several chances to retake the lead but goalie Robin Lehner was up to the task. Marco Scandella and Sam Reinhart also had goals for the Sabres.

It wasn’t all good news in the win. Sabres forward Kyle Okposo and Senators forward Bobby Ryan slammed into each other near center ice in the 2nd period. Neither player saw the other player coming, Okposo left the ice slowly and went to the dressing room for the night.

Following the game, coach Phil Housley said Okposo had an upper body injury and he would be further evaluated on Friday.

The Sabres next game is Saturday against Vegas at KeyBank Center.