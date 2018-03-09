Sheriff: Inmate awaiting sentencing attacks defense attorney during meeting

Related Coverage Cheektowaga man found guilty in sledgehammer attack on ex-girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says an inmate attacked a defense attorney while in a private, contact allowed conference room Friday morning at the Erie County Holding Center.

The inmate, Mark Dublino, was set to be sentenced on Monday after striking his ex-girlfriend and her friend multiple times with a sledgehammer. He had been convicted of attempted murder, attempted burglary, aggravated criminal contempt and assault. Dublino faces 75 years in prison.

According to authorities, Dublino stood up during a meeting with Joe Terranova, the attorney, and attacked him.

Terranova suffered injuries to his upper body and face. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Officials told News 4, more felony charges are expected against Dublino for the attack.

“No matter what the injuries are, if you do it in a correctional facility, while you’re there awaiting other charges, it can be automatically a felony, so that’s what I’m looking at right now,” said District Attorney John Flynn, Erie County.

Terranova has removed himself from Dublino’s case. Dublino’s sentencing scheduled for Monday will be moved to another date.

Dublino is at the Erie County Holding Center awaiting further court proceedings.

The ECSO says attacks like this one are rare at the facility.

“This is extremely unusual, some of our senior staff has been here more than 20 years and they don’t recall anything over the last decades. This was a vicious attack,” said Scott Zylka, Spokesperson for the ECSO.