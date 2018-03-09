Sporting and Travel Expo is off to a wild start

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sporting and Travel Expo of Western New York is underway at the Fairgrounds.

More than 200 vendors have set up shop there; selling everything from lawnmowers, to hunting bows, fishing bobbers, and camo coveralls.

“It’s cabin fever and we’re all ready for this snow to be done,” said Whitney Rambaldo, the sales and marketing executive for Erie Promotions. “It’s nice to have something to come to and bring the family here.”

The event has been going on for more than 30 years. Thousands of people are expected to visit the fairgrounds over the next few days.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit the website here.