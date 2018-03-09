Sporting and Travel Expo is off to a wild start

By Published:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sporting and Travel Expo of Western New York is underway at the Fairgrounds.

More than 200 vendors have set up shop there; selling everything from lawnmowers, to hunting bows, fishing bobbers, and camo coveralls.

“It’s cabin fever and we’re all ready for this snow to be done,” said Whitney Rambaldo, the sales and marketing executive for Erie Promotions. “It’s nice to have something to come to and bring the family here.”

The event has been going on for more than 30 years. Thousands of people are expected to visit the fairgrounds over the next few days.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit the website here.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s