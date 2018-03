FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says the teenager was in a Facebook chat room telling others about how and where to buy items used by a school shooter.

According to authorities, the teen’s actions caused alarm and concern from multiple school districts in the county.

Officials ensured that there were no immediate threats to the schools.

The teen was taken into custody on $2,500 bail.