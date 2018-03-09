Tribute to local fallen heroes vandalized outside funeral home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo neighborhood is questioning who would vandalize a memorial outside a funeral home. It’s a tribute to fallen heroes including veterans and first responders who’ve died in the line of duty here in Buffalo. Now the funeral home is asking for the community’s help to catch the vandals.

Behind the doors at the Buszka Funeral Home in Buffalo, families pay tribute to their lost loved ones.

But with flags raised, it’s what’s outside the building that also allows the community to honor someone special – a memorial to pay tribute to veterans and first responders who’ve lost their lives.

“It’s like one of a kind in the area,” said Bill Malczewski, who runs Hector’s Hardware down the street from the funeral home.

“It’s a tribute everybody should appreciate it, not try to destroy it,” said Elaine Golimowski, who lives next door to the funeral home.

Buszka Funeral Home director says someone keeps trying to destroy the police memorial. He says that’s the only one that’s been damaged. Since October, he tells News 4 vandals have shot at the memorial leaving holes in the window and even spat on the statue. This week he says they ripped up the power cords that light the display blue.

“Why pick on someone that isn’t here. My heavens, no respect,” said Golimowski.

Golimowski says it’s unfortunate because it’s a community treasure, one that the director did on his own.

“It was so nice of him to spend his money, not the taxpayer money, to put up such nice memorials and then something like that has to happen,” said Golimowski.

Now neighbors say they’re going to make sure this vandalism doesn’t happen again.

“We’re a pretty close-knit neighborhood here, we’re pretty proud of that memorial. We’ll keep an eye out, we’re going to catch the culprits that’s for sure.,” said Malczewski.

The funeral home director says there are security cameras in the front of the funeral home. Now he plans to put some up on the side of the building where the memorials are located.