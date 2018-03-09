Urban Valet Cleaners collecting gently-used prom dresses for high school girls

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO (Pictured: Legislator Lynne Dixon with Urban Valet Cleaners Business Development Manager Kirk Lorkowski)

(WIVB) – Legislator Lynne Dixon is teaming up with Urban Valet cleaners for the ninth year to collect gently-used prom dresses for girls in need.

Dresses are being collected now through April 3. They will be cleaned by Urban Valet before being offered to high school girls during two “shopping” days.

Any girl is welcome to shop for a dress 3 to 7 p.m. April 13 or noon to 3 p.m. April 14 at Hamburg Town Hall Plaza, 6000 South Park Ave.

Dresses can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Blasdell Village Hall
  • Boston Free Library
  • East Aurora Library
  • Eden Boys & Girls Club
  • Hamburg Village Hall
  • Hamburg Library
  • Lackawanna Library
  • Lake Shore Library
  • Urban Valet Cleaners Orchard Park store at 4081 N. Buffalo Road
  • Urban Valet Cleaners Buffalo store at 620 Elmwood Ave.
  • Urban Valet Cleaners Hamburg store at 106 Evans St.
  • Old County Hall, 92 Franklin Street Buffalo
  • Concord Town Hall  

