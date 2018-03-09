Charges pending after vehicle rolls over on Niagara Falls Blvd. near I-190

(Photo courtesy of The Action)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A rollover crash occurred on Niagara Falls Blvd. near I-190 in Niagara Falls Thursday night.

Niagara Falls police say a 63-year-old Grand Island man was driving a car west on Niagara Falls Blvd. when he tried to turn left onto the I-190 SB ramp.

As he was doing this, police say his vehicle collided with an eastbound SUV being driven by a 41-year-old Niagara Falls man.

The SUV rolled over, struck fencing, a street sign and a concrete support pillar before coming to a rest.

The SUV driver was taken to ECMC for lower body injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The car driver and his passenger were not injured.

Police say charges are pending.

