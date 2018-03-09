VIDEO: How you can help Sebastian Bradley pay it forward

(WIVB) – The Western New York community is continuing to rally around a young Williamsville boy battling brain cancer.

Two events are being held this month to help Sebastian Bradley continue to pay it forward through his favorite thing: Legos.

Michelle Otto, a teacher a Forest Elementary, stopped by News 4 Thursday to talk about Sebastian’s journey.

A Lego Donation and Dessert Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Forest Elementary in Williamsville. The PTA is looking for LEGO donations for the LEGO Club, which Sebastian started.

A benefit for Sebastian’s family will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 26 at Buffalo Iron Works. Tickets are $23.16. For more information, email greektomebuffalo@gmail.com.