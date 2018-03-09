Week seven of Percoco trial concludes

(WTEN) – Jurors in the trial for Joseph Percoco have gone home for the weekend, without a verdict.

Jury notes suggest they are focusing on alleged bribes to Percoco through payments to his wife.

Friday’s notes from the jury ask for specific evidence- testimony from two witnesses, relating to Percoco’s wife Lisa and her alleged no-show job- and whether it was a legitimate hire or a bribe, as prosecutors claim.

Peter Galbraith Kelly, Jr., an executive for the energy company CPV, is accused of creating a job at the company for Lisa Percoco, paying her $7,500 a month in exchange for her husband’s influence. At the time, CPV had a project pending before the state.

The jury asked to hear witness testimony about whether Kelly got state approval to hire Lisa- and whether the new program, CPV Educates, was even needed.

The defense argues that Kelly never expected anything of Percoco, and that he was simply trying to help a friend in need after Lisa was laid off.

Week eight of the trial will begin Monday.