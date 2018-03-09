When you set your clocks forward this Sunday, check your smoke detector batteries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -This Sunday, when you set your clock forward one hour, remember to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

The Fireman’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is reminding residents to test the devices during the start and end of Daylight Saving Time every year.

“If alarms have removable batteries, those batteries should be replaced,” a press release from FASNY said Friday. “Alarms equipped with sealed-in batteries should be tested to ensure they are in proper working condition. Alarms that are more than 10 years old should be replaced.”

According to research from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), three of every five home fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms, and the vast majority of smoke alarm failures are due to dead or missing batteries.

“Smoke alarms are the single most importance appliance found in every home,” said FASNY President Ken Pienkowski. “FASNY urges all New Yorkers to conduct routine, simple maintenance to ensure these lifesaving devices are in proper order.”

New Yorkers are also encouraged to purchase ten-year smoke alarms, which are equipped with sealed in, non-removable batteries that last at least ten years.

Starting in 2019, NYS law will require all smoke detectors sold to be ten-year smoke detectors.

FASNY offers the following CO and smoke detector tips:

Test alarms at least once a month by using the test button. If you have an alarm with a removable battery, be sure to check the batteries every six months, and change the batteries every year. If a battery is starting to lose its power, the unit will usually chirp to warn you. Do NOT disable the unit. Vacuum or blow out any dust that might have accumulated in the unit. NEVER borrow a battery from an alarm to use somewhere else. NEVER paint a smoke or CO alarm. Install at least one smoke alarm on every floor of your home, including the basement, and in, or near eachsleeping area. Smoke alarms should not be installed near a windowbecause drafts could interfere with their operation. Families should also develop and practice a home fire escape plan . Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for testing smoke alarms and replacing the batteries.