Woman charged with East High threat indicted

WROC Published:

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Abagail Hernandez, the woman charged with making a threat against East High School, has been indicted by a grand jury.

A grand jury handed up an indictment on charges of making a terroristic threat against the 21-year-old.

Police said they traced a threat made on the East High Facebook page, threatening a shooting, back to Hernandez’s home network and phone.

Family members have said that, due to her mental capabilities, Hernandez is unable to carry out what she is accused of.

At last check, Hernandez was placed in ICE custody. Police say she is in the country under DACA.

Police say Hernandez was a student in the city school district, but didn’t attend East High.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s