Woman charged with East High threat indicted

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Abagail Hernandez, the woman charged with making a threat against East High School, has been indicted by a grand jury.

A grand jury handed up an indictment on charges of making a terroristic threat against the 21-year-old.

Police said they traced a threat made on the East High Facebook page, threatening a shooting, back to Hernandez’s home network and phone.

Family members have said that, due to her mental capabilities, Hernandez is unable to carry out what she is accused of.

At last check, Hernandez was placed in ICE custody. Police say she is in the country under DACA.

Police say Hernandez was a student in the city school district, but didn’t attend East High.