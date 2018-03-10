7 Arrested in Jamestown Drug Sweep

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WJET)- Major Drug Sweep in Jamestown NY. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, New York State Police, the Jamestown Police Swat Team and the FBI arrested 7 people in the Jamestown area yesterday, all on serious drug charges. Officers executed search warrants at 3 locations and seized significant amounts of meth, cocaine, cash, marihauna, suboxone and drug paraphernalia.

Police raided homes at 22 Basset Street, 238 Forest Ave. and 2256 Willard St. Ext. in Ellicott.

Police also seized 15 long guns from the Willard Street Ext. address. The suspect arrested at that location was not permitted to possess firearms due to prior convictions. Arrested on Willard Street Ext.:

Tyler C. Anderson, 27, also charged with firearms violations and has additional federal charges pending.

Arrested on Bassett Street:

Stacie N. Yancer, 38

Morgan N. Merrill-Larson, 24

Dustin A. Newbree, 26

Arrested on Forest Ave.:

Scott E. Verrett, 58

Dawn E. Dean, 61

Christine L. Dean, 44.

Christine Dean was also charged with 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

All are in jail awaiting arraignment.

