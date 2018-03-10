Bonnies fall to Davidson in A10’s, await NCAA Tourney bid

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) – Davidson dashed St. Bonaventure’s Atlantic-10 Tournament dreams with a 82-70 win in the quarterfinals.

The Wildcats shot impressive 16-29 from three-point range and the St. Bonaventure offense didn’t have answer.

Peyton Aldridge finished with 24 points for Davidson while fellow conference player of the year Jaylen Adams led St. Bonaventure with 20.

The injury big bit the Bonnies — big man Courtney Stockard did not play in the game after suffering a hamstring injury on Friday. And, right before halftime fellow forward Josh Ayeni left the court with an apparent knee injury,

Now, the Bonnies await Selection Sunday, looking to make a return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. Fans are invited to watch the selection show at the Reilly Center on Sunday at 6 p.m.