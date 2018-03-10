Brighton grad Kristen Wiig to play ‘Cheetah’ in Wonder Woman 2

BRIGHTON, NY (WROC) – Another Brighton grad has landed a big role in a superhero movie.

Kristen Wiig will star as Cheetah in the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel. Director Patty Jenkins confirmed the news in a tweet on Friday.

“Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned,” Jenkins wrote.

Cheetah is one of Wonder Woman’s key nemeses. Last year, Wonder Woman was one of the most successful films of the year.

The announcement comes on the heels of a successful run by superhero flick Black Panther — which features another Brighton grad: Winston Duke.