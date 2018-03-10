Buffalo Police officers taken to ECMC after patrol car hit at crash scene

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Buffalo Police officers were taken to ECMC to be treated and evaluated after their patrol vehicle was hit by another vehicle early Saturday morning.

The two female officers were inside their patrol vehicle, at the scene of an earlier crash on Route 33 just east of the 198, when they were struck around 3 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the patrol vehicle is being questioned at this time, a Buffalo Police spokesperson told News 4.

We are still waiting for information about the earlier crash the officers were responding to, including whether anyone else was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 on air and online for updates.

