Bulls fall in MAC title game, await postseason fate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Central Michigan entered Saturday’s Mid-American Conference championship game against Buffalo as the highest scoring team (82 PPG) and one of the best shooting teams in the league.

The Chippewas shot 53-percent from the floor and made 12-three pointers to earn the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament with a 96-91 victory in the MAC title game over UB.

The Bulls will now have to wait to learn their postseason fate, with an opportunity to secure an at-large bid into the Big Dance on Selection Monday.

The loss also snaps Buffalo’s 11-game winning streak.

UB received an added blow with senior guard Stephanie Reid exiting at the end of their quarter with a hand injury. She’d return in the opening minutes of fourth quarter, but would need to be carried off the court and to the bench mid-way through the final frame with what appeared to be an injury her right ankle.

Reid would miss the final four minutes of the game and finished with 15 points.

Presley Hudson and Micaela Kelly powered the Chippewa offense combining for 51 points and eight 3-pointers.

After jumping out to a 5-4 lead in the first quarter, the Bulls went scoreless for four minutes while the Chips opened up a 26-14 lead.

Buffalo battled back and tied the game at 37 using a 15-3 run midway through the second, but they would still trail 46-43 at the break.

UB would stay within striking distance in the second half, getting as close as four in the third before Central Michigan opened things back up close out the game.

Junior Cierra Dillard led the way for with 26 points, while Summer Hemphill chipped in with 13. Autumn Jones continued to provide energy off the bench, dropping in 11, which included a buzzer beater at the end of the third quarter.