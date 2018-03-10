Bulls top Toledo, advance to NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the third time in four years, the UB Men’s basketball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament after topping Toledo in the MAC Championship 76-66.

Wes Clark, who combined for just 14 points in the Bulls’ quarterfinal and semifinal wins, erupted for 26 points.

Fresh off back-to-back 20 point efforts, Jeremy Harris had a hot hand early in the contest, and ultimately finished with 10.

The trip to the Big Dance is the exclamation point on the season for UB. They set a program record with 26 wins which included 15 in conference play.

The Bulls will learn where they will play on Selection Sunday.

