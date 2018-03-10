Local sexual abuse survivors call on lawmakers to pass Child Victims Act

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several sexual abuse survivors and advocates are fighting to protect children from that same abuse. That’s why they’re pushing state lawmakers to pass the Child Victims Act.

It would extend the statute of limitations for victims to bring criminal or civil charges forward, but it hasn’t passed yet.

“Why don’t you pass this act? Why don’t you take a stand?” said Tom Travers, a sexual abuse survivor and advocate in Buffalo.

That’s the question many sexual abuse survivors have for state lawmakers. Several of them shared their stories during a discussion of the Child Victims Act at the University at Buffalo Saturday.

The bill would allow victims more time to bring criminal or civil charges against their abuser. Right now, victims have until the age of 23 to do so, but advocates say that’s not enough time.

“They come to the realization so late and often times there’s the frustration of disclosing the abuse, wanting to go forward with some type of prosecution,” said Sara White-Smith, family advocate coordinator for Bivona Child Advocacy Center in Rochester.

Now survivors and advocates are putting the pressure on lawmakers in Albany. State Senator Tim Kennedy co-sponsored the bill. He blames republicans for the hold up.

“The Child Victims Act has not passed at this point and it’s because of the leadership of the senate hasn’t even allowed it to come to the floor for a vote. That is just wrong,” said Senator Kennedy.

“It’s misleading to say that senate republicans do not want to deal with this issue,” said Senator Patrick Gallivan.

Senator Gallivan says there are several proposed bills to help abuse victims. He says the Child Victims Act is only one of them, but that legislation needs to include the prevention of abuse and that Child Victims Act doesn’t.

“The one thing that is lacking is the mandatory reporting and education for private schools and I think that needs to be a part of the discussion as well,” said Gallivan.

But survivors say it all comes down to one thing.

“It’s about protecting children and it’s about putting things in place so that survivors have time to be able to process the trauma they experienced as children,” said Travers.

Kennedy says he’s not confident that Republicans will make this part of the budget process.

But Gallivan says there’s a good chance there will be some version of the Child Victims Act will be put forth in the coming weeks. The state senate budget is due April 1st.