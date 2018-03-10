Missing teen’s family continues to search for him through the night

WROC Staff Published: Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Family members and local volunteers help in the search for 14-year-old Trevyan Rowe of Rochester who was last seen on his way to school Thursday.

The search continued Saturday morning at the Al Sigl Center at 9 a.m. Rochester Police were there to help with the search, as well.

Trevyan’s mother told News 8 that she went to school 12, questioning her son’s whereabouts. She was never notified that he was not there all day. She then contacted the police.

Officers asked the school to check its surveillance cameras. That’s when they saw Trevyan exit the bus and walk towards Manor Apartments.

Volunteers were seen combing the area near Barrington Street and Monroe Avenue in Rochester. Police were seen at School 23 searching for Trevyan.

Update: Police say they investigated a threat made in the case against Trevyan and say it appears to be a hoax.

Divers searched the Highland Park skating rink where the water was waist-deep but did not find any traces of the Trevyan.

The Sigl Family of Agencies, Autism Up, and Mary Cariola Children’s Center said in a statement that they greatly appreciated and the search will likely draw to a close Saturday evening between 5-6 p.m. They ask that if the public is out tonight to be alert and if Trevyan is seen, call 911. He may be frightened and the best approach would be to watch him and to call authorities.

 

