Stuff the Sneakers campaign collecting shoes, items for homeless, less fortunate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Many of us take for granted the importance of a simple pair of good sneakers that fit our feet. But, for many people in our community, that’s a luxury they can’t afford.

“Think about the abundance of shoes many of us have in our closets, and there are some folks – children and adults – in our community who don’t even have one pair of decent sneakers to wear,” said Melissa Frawley, the organizer of the Stuff the Sneakers campaign.

Frawley is calling on members of the Western New York community to change that for as many of the homeless and less fortunate in our area as possible.

Through April 17th, she’s collecting new and gently used sneakers of all sizes, as well as personal care items to be distributed along with the shoes.

“These are items you can find right at a dollar store,” Frawley explained. “Simple items — tissues, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, socks, things like that.”

Frawley has organized collection campaigns for personal care items like that for several years now, and while distributing those donations at local shelters, she’s seen the need for shoes first hand. “One gentleman, his feet were hanging out of the sneakers, but that’s all that he had to wear,” she recalled.

“Many are wearing sneakers that don’t fit or shoes that don’t fit or are very worn out and these are people who maybe have to walk the streets if they’re homeless or children going to school, adults going to work, and they just need a comfortable pair of shoes to be able to walk in,” she added.

Frawley launched the first Stuff the Sneakers campaign a few years ago, as one of several donation drives she has organized in honor of her late nephew, Danny Frawley, who passed away on April 17, 2014. “My nephew, Danny, is remembered for his beautiful smile, his big heart, big bear hugs, and prior to his passing, he was always doing something to help others,” Melissa Frawley told News 4.

Now, she is asking everyone to help carry on Danny’s legacy, by donating to the Stuff the Sneakers campaign. All of the donations will be distributed to individuals and families at Gerard Place, Compass House and the Harbor House resource center.

“As an individual, you can be a Sneaker Angel. For just $25 you can sponsor a pair of sneakers for a child or a mom currently residing at Gerard Place,” Frawley explained. “You can also donate gently used sneakers, personal care items, or if you are a community group, business, church, or school group, you can sponsor an individual collection to contribute to the campaign.”

Groups who are willing to help facilitate this campaign will be provided with a collection barrel and posters. Individuals who give monetary donations will be provided with receipts.

Anyone who would like to help is urged to contact Melissa Frawley by phone at (716) 444-4814 or by email at Melissafrawley222@msn.com for more information or to make arrangements.