TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – City of Tonawanda Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who never returned home from school Friday.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Elise Henry to call 692-2103.

Elise Henry is described as being 5’08, 139 lbs, with brown hair and eyes. She has three piercings in her nose and lips.

Police did not have a clothing description to pass along at the time they reached out for the public’s help locating the missing teen.