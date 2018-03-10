Underground wiring issue causes manhole cover to blow off on Chippewa Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A minor underground explosion is to blame for a manhole cover being blown off this morning in the alley between Bada Bing and Mighty Taco on Chippewa Street.

Buffalo Police and Fire responded to the scene between Pearl and Franklin Street just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials on the scene from National Grid said a wiring issue lead one manhole cover to come undone.

Police say there are no injuries to report but buildings in the area had minor damage.

Chippewa is back open at this time.