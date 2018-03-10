Underground wiring issue causes manhole cover to blow off on Chippewa Street

By Published: Updated:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A minor underground explosion is to blame for a manhole cover being blown off this morning in the alley between Bada Bing and Mighty Taco on Chippewa Street.

Buffalo Police and Fire responded to the scene between Pearl and Franklin Street just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials on the scene from National Grid said a wiring issue lead one manhole cover to come undone.

Police say there are no injuries to report but buildings in the area had minor damage.

Chippewa is back open at this time.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s