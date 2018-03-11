Albion Man facing 18 charges related to selling crack cocaine

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB)— An Albion man faces 18 charges related to the sale and distribution of crack cocaine and cocaine in Orleans County following a three-month investigation.

Orleans County deputies arrested 44-year-old Jason Abron of Albion after a joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force.

Authorities say during this time, Abron allegedly sold cocaine and crack cocaine to an undercover officer on numerous occasions.

During the search of his residence at 23 Lyndun Dr. and another location, 142 East St. authorities seized a quantity of drugs, cash, ammunition, scales and packaging materials.

Abron is charged with eight counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance and eight counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, both Class B felonies.

He was also charged with a Class C felony count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Police say Abron has four prior felony convictions.

Abron was arraigned and sent to Orleans County Jail on no bail. He’ll appear in Town of Albion Court this Wednesday, March 14th at 3 p.m.