Bergen man arrested for DWI after rollover

WROC-TV Published:

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Police responded to a single-car motor vehicle accident in the area of 1750 Reed Road in the Town of Sweden late Saturday evening.  Police identified the driver as 28-year-old Christopher O’Sullivan of Bergen who was accompanied by one passenger.

O’Sullivan, while operating a black 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, was heading westbound on Reed Road and came upon a bend in the road.

Police say O’Sullivan lost control of the vehicle and went off the north side of the road into a ditch. The vehicle continued, striking a utility pole, flipping and coming to rest on its roof.

Wires fell and blocked Reed Road, according to police.  Reed Road was closed temporarily between Lake Road North and West Sweden Road until National Grid arrived. It was then the wires were able to be removed from the road.

The Bergen and Brockport Fire Departments, and Monroe Ambulance assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The passenger, a 22-year-old female, was transported to Strong West with minor complaints of pain.

O’Sullivan was arrested for DWI and issued several citations to include moving from lane unsafely, failure to use designated lane, and driving on the shoulder.

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s