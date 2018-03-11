Bergen man arrested for DWI after rollover

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Police responded to a single-car motor vehicle accident in the area of 1750 Reed Road in the Town of Sweden late Saturday evening. Police identified the driver as 28-year-old Christopher O’Sullivan of Bergen who was accompanied by one passenger.

O’Sullivan, while operating a black 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, was heading westbound on Reed Road and came upon a bend in the road.

Police say O’Sullivan lost control of the vehicle and went off the north side of the road into a ditch. The vehicle continued, striking a utility pole, flipping and coming to rest on its roof.

Wires fell and blocked Reed Road, according to police. Reed Road was closed temporarily between Lake Road North and West Sweden Road until National Grid arrived. It was then the wires were able to be removed from the road.

The Bergen and Brockport Fire Departments, and Monroe Ambulance assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The passenger, a 22-year-old female, was transported to Strong West with minor complaints of pain.

O’Sullivan was arrested for DWI and issued several citations to include moving from lane unsafely, failure to use designated lane, and driving on the shoulder.