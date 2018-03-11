Boston, NY man arrested after police pursuit

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Boston man is facing a long list of charges after police say he led officers on a pursuit through streets in Orchard Park, North Boston, Boston, and Patchin.

The chase started around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, when officers attempted to stop a vehicle which they say was speeding southbound on South Abbott Road.

Orchard Park Police say the driver, Mikol Rockwood, 27, didn’t stop, and instead led police on a 30 minute pursuit.

Officers say the chase ended on Boston State Road when the suspect got out of his vehicle and tried to run into a home, which was later determined to be his own residence.

Police say Rockwood was forcibly subdued by officers and taken into custody.

Rockwood is charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, Resisting Arrest, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, and 25 additional traffic violations.

Rockwood was taken to the Orchard Park Police Department where officers say he refused to submit to a Datamaster Test and was incarcerated pending arraignment.

Additional charges are pending from the New York State Police for traffic violations which occurred in the other adjoining jurisdictions.

The vehicle used in this incident has been impounded.