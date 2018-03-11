Bulls draw No. 4 Arizona in NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB Men’s Basketball team believes they could the “Cinderella” of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Bulls will get their first test at shaking up the field of 64 and make history as a 13-seed when they square off against No. 4 seed Arizona Thursday night in Boise, Idaho.

“We watched them a few time this year and know they’re a good team with good players but we’re also a good team with good players and we’re going to come out and be ready to play,” junior guard CJ Massinburg said. “We’re going to try to get a few games and try to get into the Sweet 16. We’re going to come out and be ready to perform.”

The Bulls are 0-2 in the NCAA Tournament. In their first trip in 2015, UB was a 12-seed and fell to 5-seed West Virginia 68-62. The following year the Bulls battled No. 3 Miami and dropped a 79-72 contest as a 14-seed.

The Wildcats (27-7) won the Pac-12 Championship for the second straight year and are currently ranked 15th in the country.

Buffalo won the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Saturday to secure the league’s at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.