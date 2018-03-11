Family members worried for Trevyan Rowe

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) – “We miss you, we love you!” says Kent Handy.

Trevyan Rowe’s uncle wants his nephew to know how much he means to them

Three days since going missing, family members including his Aunt Velma Handy are turning to God for answers.

“Pray, prayer is the key to bring him home” says Velma Handy.

Rowe’s family is grateful for all of the support they have received and have a message for anyone who may run into him.

“If they see Trevyan, let them know that he’s not in trouble, we love him. We just want him to come home, be safe and try to be himself again” says Velma Handy.

Kent Handy is trying to remain optimistic but knows the situation is starting to look dire.

“It’s hard and we’re just starting to accept that something may be different than what we originally hoped for” says Kent Handy.

With that said, Kent will continue to look towards his faith. He plans on attending church tomorrow morning before continuing to search for his nephew.

“Put my time in before the lord and then I’m sure we will be wherever everybody is at, we will be there at some point in time” says Kent Handy.