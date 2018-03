Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB)— Buffalo Police tell News 4 a 25-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC with a gunshot wound at 5:30 a.m. this morning.

An investigation ensued after police were called to the hospital.

Detectives believe the incident was in the area of East Ferry Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The victim was initially listed in stable condition. There’s no update on his condition at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at 847-2255.