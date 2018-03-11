St. Bonaventure gets NCAA Tourney at large bid



OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. Bonaventure is heading back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012.

On Sunday night, the Bonnies (25-7) found out that they will face UCLA in a “play-in” game at Dayton University. Tip-off is set for around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

St. Bonaventure, who has had a roller coaster of a season, fell in the A-10 semifinals to Davidson on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats went on to beat Rhode Island in the championship game.

Should the Bonnies win, they will advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament in Dallas to face Florida.