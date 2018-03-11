UPDATE: Authorities investigating fatal fire on Elmira’s southside

ELMIRA, N.Y. (18 NEWS) – Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Elmira’s southside.

The victim’s identities are not being released at this time as investigators are still accessing the damage of the scene Sunday.

Flames broke out at 11 p.m. in a home on Home Street.

Elmira fire officials tells 18 News crews responded to a reported structure fire in the 200 block of Home Street with three possible occupants trapped inside.

The fire was put out Sunday morning around 7:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Office of Fire Prevention and Control is investigating the case.

The Red Cross is assessing the needs of the survivors. Two adults and two children.

Details on any injuries are not known at this time.

