Albion man charged with sexually abusing children in February facing additional charges for sex assault, incest, rape

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Albion man charged with sexually abusing children in February now faces additional charges.

Richard L. Hering, Jr., 45, of Hamilton Street, was charged Friday with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of first degree rape, and two counts of first degree incest.

On Feb. 27, Hering and his girlfriend, Renee D. Koch, 54, also of Hamilton Street, were charged with first degree sexual abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Albion Police, the couple was arrested following an investigation into sex crimes allegedly committed by Hering and Koch on separate times and dates. The crimes are alleged to have occurred over the past eight years at various locations in the Village of Albion. The case is being prosecuted in both the Town of Gaines and Town of Albion Court because of the locations of the offenses.

The victims’ relationships to the suspects will not be released, police said.

The three victims in the case were between four to 15 when the crimes were committed.

According to police, the investigation developed further evidence which resulted in the additional charges filed against Hering.

Hering and Koch were both arraigned Feb. 27. Bail was set at $20,000 for Hering and $10,000 for Koch. Both were released after placing bail.

On Friday, Hering was arraigned on the additional charges and placed in Orleans County Jail without bail.