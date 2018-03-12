Albion man charged with sexually abusing children in February facing additional charges for sex assault, incest, rape

By Published: Updated:

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Albion man charged with sexually abusing children in February now faces additional charges.

Richard L. Hering, Jr., 45, of Hamilton Street, was charged Friday with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of first degree rape, and two counts of first degree incest.

On Feb. 27, Hering and his girlfriend, Renee D. Koch, 54, also of Hamilton Street, were charged with first degree sexual abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Albion Police, the couple was arrested following an investigation into sex crimes allegedly committed by Hering and Koch on separate times and dates. The crimes are alleged to have occurred over the past eight  years at various locations in the Village of Albion. The case is being prosecuted in both the Town of Gaines and Town of Albion Court because of the locations of the offenses.

The victims’ relationships to the suspects will not be released, police said.

The three victims in the case were between four to 15 when the crimes were committed.

According to police, the investigation developed further evidence which resulted in the additional charges filed against Hering.

Hering and Koch were both arraigned Feb. 27. Bail was set at $20,000 for Hering and $10,000 for Koch. Both were released after placing bail.

On Friday, Hering was arraigned on the additional charges and placed in Orleans County Jail without bail.

 

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s