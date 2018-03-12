Attorney will no longer represent inmate after attack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An attorney who authorities say was attacked by his client will no longer represent him.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says Mark Dublino stood up during a meeting with his attorney, Joe Terranova, and attacked him. The attack happened on Friday morning at the Erie County Holding Center, they say.

Dublino was set to be sentenced on Monday after striking his ex-girlfriend and her friend multiple times with a sledgehammer. He had been convicted of attempted murder, attempted burglary, aggravated criminal contempt and assault. He faces 75 years in prison.

Terranova was relieved of his duties representing Dublino on Monday. He was seen with noticeable bruises on both of his eyes that day.

On Monday, Terranova said that he hopes Friday’s incident will inspire changes to keep attorneys, psychologists and other visitors safe while at the holding center.

Dublino was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, but it will take place at a later date instead.

