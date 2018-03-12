Bat-wielding suspect shot dead by police in Long Island after apparent road rage incident

CBS NEWS Published:
The scene in Great Neck, N.Y. where police say a bat-wielding suspect was shot dead by police after an apparent road rage incident CBS NEW YORK

GREAT NECK, New York — An apparent road rage incident ended with the bat-wielding suspect being fatally shot by police in New York’s Long Island Monday, reports CBS New York.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. The driver of a Volkswagen was at a stop sign and apparently refused to move forward. The drivers of two vans behind him honked their horns.

The suspect emerged from the Volkswagen carrying a baseball bat and began swinging, smashing the windshields of the vans, the station reports.

The driver of one the vans got out to confront the suspect and was reportedly hit in the head with the bat.

A Nassau County police officer on routine patrol came across the scene and confronted the suspect, along with a good Samaritan, the station reports. Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told the station the officer Tased the suspect and ordered him to put the bat down several times, but the suspect hit the good Samaritan in the head with the bat and then turned on the officer, Ryder said.

“His last instruction was to put the bat down, and the officer had no other option but to fire,” Ryder said.

The suspect was shot in the chest and later died at North Shore University Hospital. Two victims struck by the bat were also reportedly hospitalized.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s