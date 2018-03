ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Beyonce and Jay-Z are will be performing in western New York this summer.

The singer and rapper, who are also a married couple, will perform at New Era Field on August 18.

The show will be part of the OTR II tour.

Pre-sale for tickets will start on March 14 at Noon. Regular ticket sales begin March 19 at Noon.

Prices range from $25-$325. To buy tickets, go to LiveNation.com, Ticketsmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.