Bills to trade LT Cordy Glenn to Bengals

The Bills will now draft 12th overall.

(WIVB) – ESPN is reporting the Buffalo Bills will trade left tackle Cordy Glenn to the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to ESPN, the Bills will “save $4.85 million of Glenn’s $14.45 million cap number in 2018, as long as the trade is executed before Glenn is due a $2 million roster bonus March 18. The move also clears Glenn’s cap numbers of $12.45 million in 2019 and $12.7 million in 2020 for Buffalo.”

According to NFL Network, the Bills are moving up in the first round of the NFL draft. The network reports the Bills and Bengals are swapping first-round picks, moving Buffalo up to #12.

The Bills also have the 22nd pick in the draft next month.

Last week, the Bills agreed to trade quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns.

 

 

