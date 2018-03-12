Bonnies, Bulls take off for tournament games; fans look to make the trip

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two of western New York’s college basketball teams were on the move Monday. The Buffalo Bulls men’s team took off for Boise, and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies landed in Dayton, Ohio. Both teams are preparing for NCAA Tournament games.

The community is showing a lot of excitement over the two teams. Bulls Head Coach Nate Oats received a phone call from Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott Monday morning.

“We showed video this morning,” said Oats. “I got out of video. I had two voice mails. I checked the one. I didn’t have the number in my phone. It was Sean McDermott. I don’t know how he got my number.

“He kind of told me to tell the team the Bills are pulling for them.”

The Bulls will take on Arizona Thursday night in Boise.

Meanwhile, the Bonnies play Tuesday night in Dayton. They will take on UCLA.

“We hope UD Arena is going to be like the Reilly Center,” said Bonnies Head Coach Mark Schmidt. “We’ve played here. We’re comfortable here.”

A Reilly Center-like atmosphere requires a lot of Bonnies fans. AAA of Western and Central New York Branch Sales and Operations Manager Angela Wawrzynek says for those looking to make the trip, hotel rates in Dayton are reasonable. She also suggests fans drive, rather than fly.

“It would probably take you longer to fly to Dayton than it would to drive to Dayton,” said Wawrzynek. “There’s no non-stop flight from here to Dayton.”

But for Bulls fans looking to get to Boise, it’s a different story. That would be a 32 hour drive.

“Flights (to Boise) are a little bit more costly,” said Wawrzynek. “Flights are about $1,140 per person to do round trip. So to go see UB, it might not be as cost effective.”

Syracuse also plays in Dayton this week. They take on Arizona State on Wednesday.