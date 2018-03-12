BPO ships out for international tour

Related Coverage Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra gets community support for Poland Tour

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The BPO is headed to Poland!

The trip will be the first international tour for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in 30 years.

Over the weekend, the BPO performed the tour program for its hometown audience.

The orchestra headed out after Sunday afternoon’s concert.

“A 53-foot truck carried all of our instruments and equipment to the cargo terminal at New York City’s JFK airport,” Kate Mockler, communications coordinator for the BPO said.

The full orchestra’s first concert is scheduled for March 18.